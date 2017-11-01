Despite losing to the North Alabama Lions 20-7 Saturday in Florence, Ala., the Delta State University Statesmen still have some hope for the postseason.

Delta State, at 6-3 with a 4-3 mark in the Gulf South Conference, dropped just two spots from No. 5 to No. 7 in this week’s NCAA Division II Super Region II Poll. At the end of the regular season, the top seven teams from each of the four regions in Division II will advance to the playoffs, starting on Nov. 18.

DSU will try to snap a two game losing streak on Saturday when the Statesmen play North Greenville University (4-4) in Tigerville, S.C.

The month of October overall was not kind to the Statesmen as they went 1-3.

With two games left in the regular season, Delta State head football coach Todd Cooley said remaining in the regional poll gives his team new life.

“I told them last night we got thrown a life preserver, let’s do something with it,” Cooley said at the weekly DSU press conference on Tuesday. “Let’s keep swimming and let’s keep playing. At the end of the day, those rankings will change again. We’ve got to go handle our business and focus on winning a football game. We can’t just focus on the end result but what get’s you to the end result. It’s been a rough month, and I’m glad October is coming to an end today. We were great in September but had a tough month in October. We’ve got to be better.”

DSU is coming off a game where the Lions held the Statesmen to a season-low 181 yards of offense.

Cooley said the team has to step up the next two weeks starting with North Greenville.

“We need to try and score some points and it’s not going to be easy,” Cooley said. “We’ve got to execute better, we’ve got to practice and prepare better and I’ve got to do a better job of getting this team ready to play.”

Kickoff for Saturday in Tigerville is set for 1:30 p.m.