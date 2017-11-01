Delta State senior forward PJ Davis will be counted on to have a big year for the Statesmen.

The Delta State University Statesmen have been solid over the past four years on the basketball court.

During that time, they have posted an 83-41 record with two playoffs appearances. Those 83 wins put them second in the Gulf South Conference in wins behind Alabama-Huntsville (88-37) during that stretch.

The Statesmen are coming off a 2016-17 campaign that saw them go 23-9 with a trip to the second round of the NCAA South Region Tournament.

Heading into this year, the Statesmen are preseason picked to finish fourth in the GSC Preseason Coaches Poll.

The Statesmen will play an exhibition game against Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Ala. on Thursday at 7 p.m. and will open the regular season on Nov. 10 and 11 in the Gulf South Conference-Sunshine State Conference Crossover Classic at the Walter Sillers Coliseum.

Delta State head basketball coach Jim Boone, who is entering his sixth season with a 94-57 record at DSU, said the team has had great practices getting ready for the season.

“Practices have been outstanding,” Boone said. “We’ve really got a great group of young men. They’re really working hard and attentive to being coached and understanding that this is a process and trying to get better each and every day. I couldn’t be more pleased with where we are in practice.”

The Statesmen will have to replace some key players as Devin Schmidt, a two-time finalist for the Bailey Howell Trophy and DSU’s all-time leading scorer ,graduated last year along with James Kilpatrick. Schimidt and Kilpatrick accounted for 41 percent of DSU’s scoring last year as they scored 987 of the team’s 2,428 points. Schmidt, alone, scored 721 points and finished his career with 2,594 points with an all-time scoring average of 20.9 points per game.

Boone said this year’s team will be much different.

“We’ve been a team that has been very much a team but also a team that has been reliant upon one individual to carry the scoring load,” Boone said. “This year’s team will be totally different. We’ll be much diverse in our approach offensively, and we will have a number of different players that will be counted on to score the basketball.

“First and foremost, our ability to be successful and to compete at the highest level will be dependent upon our defense. We’re not there yet and don’t expect to be there yet, but we’ve shown great improvement over the practice period.”

Even though the Statesmen graduated some key players from last year, they still have some good players returning that will be expected to make a huge impact.

Former East Side standout and senior forward PJ Davis will be returning for his fourth year with the team. Last season, Davis averaged 8.2 points and pulled down 5.2 rebounds per game. He also shot 57.2 percent from the floor and averaged one block shot a game. For his career at DSU, Davis has scored 845 points and pulled down 555 rebounds.

Junior guard Brett Warner, who will be playing in his third year at DSU, will be looking to improve off a 2016-17 campaign that was fantastic. Warner averaged 11.4 points and pulled down 3.6 rebounds per game. He also shot 43.6 percent from the field including 37.5 percent from 3-point range.

Other players returning from last year are senior forward Cedric Harper (7.4 ppg., 5.6 rpg.), senior guard Ravion Henry (9.9 ppg., 3.8 rpg.) and senior forward Dietrich Taylor (2.3 ppg., 2.9 rpg.).

To go with the returning players, some new players have come in and made a big impact right away in practice. Those new additions are Chicago, Ill. native and South Suburban Community College transfer Armon Benford (6-2, guard, Jr.), Houston Texas native and Bossier Parish Community College transfer Cameron Burkett (6-8, forward, So.), Bunbury, Australia native and Iowa Lakes Community College transfer Mitch Keller (6-8, center, Jr.) and Farming, Ark. native and Farmington High School standout Matthew Wilson (6-2, guard, Fr.).

With DSU being the second winningest team in the GSC over the last four years, Boone said the pressure for DSU to succeed will also be there.

“The expectations are always great regardless of who we have,” Boone said. “We are Delta State, and we expect to win and expect to win at a high level. With the being said, we do have a young group. Were we stack up, I really don’t know.

“I do know this, I like our approach and I like how we go about our daily business to improve and get better and that’s what we’ll do as a coaching staff. We’ll work on each day trying to become a better basketball team. Hopefully, when we get towards the end of the year we’ll be one of those teams.”