The Cleveland Central Wolves remained No. 3 in 5A and No. 8 overall in the Mississippi Associated Press Prep Football Polls for a third straight week.

The Wolves sealed up the Region 2-5A Championship last week by defeating the Neshoba Central Rockets 22-7 at Mickey Sellers Stadium. The Wolves, at 11-0 with a 6-0 mark in the region, will try to finish their regular season perfect as they travel to Canton to play Canton High School in another region game tonight at 7 p.m. The Wolves will host the first round of the playoffs on Nov. 10.

In other action tonight, there will be three teams starting playoffs as North Sunflower Academy (4-4) will hit the road to Coushatta, La. to play Riverdale Academy (8-1) in the first round of the 8-man State Playoffs; the West Bolivar High School Eagles (5-5-1) will hit the road to play Strayhorn High School (5-5) in the first round of the 2A State Playoffs and the Ruleville Central Tigers (4-6) will hit the road to play Kossuth High School (8-3) in the first round of the 3A State Playoffs.

This will also be the final week of regular season for 1A football. John F. Kennedy Hornets (3-7) will host McAdams Bulldogs (5-4), the Broad Street Jaguars (4-4-2) will hit the road to Benoit to play the Ray Brooks Tigers (6-2-1) and the Shaw High School Hawks (6-3) will host the Coffeeville High School Pirates (1-9) in Region 2-1A action. Shaw and Ray Brooks have already clinched playoff spots. For the Jaguars to make the playoffs, they need to beat Ray Brooks and JFK needs to beat McAdams. For the Hornets to have a chance they need to beat McAdams by at least 12 points and Broad Street has to beat Ray Brooks which would force a three-way tie for fourth, forcing a tiebreaker system to determine who gets the fourth spot which could come down to the fourth or fifth rule in the tiebreaker system. The sixth rule in the system is a coin flip.

The playoffs in 1A will begin on Nov. 10.