Cleveland Central High School senior forward Kamarion Williams was named to The Clarion Ledger’s Dandy Dozen boys basketball team Thursday.

Last year at East Side High School, Williams averaged 17.9 points, pulled down 11 rebounds, blocked 2.4 shots and dished out 1.9 assists per game to lead the East Side Trojans a 3A State Runner-up finish with a final record of 22-12 in their last year.

Cleveland Central is formed from the consolidation of Cleveland School and East Side High School.

Williams has gotten offers from Middle Tennessee State, Murray State, Southeastern Louisiana, the University of Alabama-Birmingham and the University of Southern Mississippi and has gotten some strong looks from Mississippi State University.

Cleveland Central will begin its basketball season on Saturday when the Wolves hit the road to Rosedale to play West Bolivar High School with the girls starting first at 6 p.m.