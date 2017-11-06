Art design by Bryan Rogers Bryan Rogers, an All-American who played baseball under Dave “Boo” Ferriss at Delta State University designed this cover art to go with the song Diamond in the Rough written by Tricia Walker to honor Ferriss, who served as DSU head baseball coach from 1960-66 and 1970-88.

Dave “Boo” Ferriss was a man who touched many lives through his career in baseball.

Ferriss, a native of Shaw who passed away at the age of 94 on Thanksgiving last year, played college baseball at Mississippi State University. After serving in the Army Air Corps, Ferriss was called up to the Major Leagues and ended up winning 21 games in his first year in 1945 and followed that up with 25 wins the next season and pitched a complete game shutout in the 1946 World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals. After a shoulder injury shortened his pitching career, Ferriss went into coaching and went on to build up Delta State University’s baseball program where he served as head coach from 1960-66 and 1970-88 leading the Statesmen to four Gulf South Conference Titles and three NCAA World Series Appearances. Along with his career as a player and coach, he did everything he could to promote college baseball in the state and he was a father figure to the players he coached. He has been inducted into numerous Halls of Fame including the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame, the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame, the MSU Sports Hall of Fame and the DSU Hall of Fame. The award for the top player in college baseball in a four-year institution in Mississippi is named the C Spire Ferriss Trophy.

The life that Ferriss led didn’t go unnoticed by songwriter and Director of the Delta Music Institute Tricia Walker.

Walker, a Mississippi native, wrote a song in honor of Ferriss titled “Diamond in the Rough.” The song will be on her album Crooked Letter, Crooked Letter Eye which will come out in the spring of 2018.

“I think the initial idea came right after coach Ferriss passed away,” Walker said. “I got this idea about diamond in the rough and sort of the double meaning to that. A diamond of course referring to a baseball diamond but diamond is what a wonderful man he was and how many lives he affected.

“The song idea sort of sat there and I finished it last spring. I’m sort of in the process of working on a new record.”

Walker has performed the song on multiple occasions with one of those performances coming at the DSU biannual baseball reunion last month.

Before the reunion, she was in constant contact with one of Ferriss’ former players.

“One of my good friends is Bryan Rogers who played for coach Ferriss and was an All-American in the late 70s here at Delta State,” Walker said.

“I knew they were going to have their baseball reunion. I asked Bryan if he could do the artwork for me and I tried to go ahead and get the single mixed and mastered and ready to go.”

Walker said she first performed the song in May.

“We had an event downtown,” Walker said. “I was with some songwriter friends of mine and I sang the song for the first time, and it got a really strong reaction from the crowd. Of course most of the crowd knew Coach Ferriss. It was during the baseball tournament that was going on at Delta State. Mrs. Ferriss heard that I sang and she invited me over to her home to sing it for her and a couple of her close friends. I did that and told her I was going to try to have it ready to give a copy to the baseball players for their reunion. Luckily, the CDs came in the day before the reunion, so it worked out well.”

Delta State head baseball coach Mike Kinnison, who played under Ferriss in 1977-78, felt Walker did an outstanding job with the song.

“Tricia Walker is a great talent in anything she does,” Kinnison said. “Certainly from the standpoint in honoring the memory of Coach Ferriss, I think her description of him and his life was very accurate. We certainly enjoyed having her perform that at our alumni reunion. It meant a lot to our group, and I think it’s a great work that she’s done.”

Judson Thigpen, who played under Ferriss from 1975-78, said the song was very emotional.

“I can’t describe it any other way, it’s a tear jerker, Thigpen said. “It’s very appropriate for coach and it’s a quick story and quick song of him. I thought it’s just a wonderful thing.”

Mark Williams, who played under Ferriss from 1980-82, was impressed with the song.

“I was really overwhelmed,” Williams said. “It hit the mark, and I thought she did a wonderful job. It brought tears to my eyes. It was a wonderful reflection of coach Ferriss. It brought back a lot of emotions and what he meant to me.”

To download the song, go to https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/triciawalker6. For more information on the song and the album, go to Walker’s website at www.bigfrontporch.com.