Cleveland Central's Antanisha Wade (center) battles with West Bolivar's Chaneyria Braxton (left) and Shi Edwards (right) during hoops action Saturday in Rosedale.

ROSEDALE – It was a historic night here Saturday when the Cleveland Central Wolves and Lady Wolves took to the court in hardwood action for the first time this season.

The former Cleveland High and East Side schools have joined forces and the opening night for the hoop squads was a positive one with both teams picking up victories over the West Bolivar Eagles and Lady Eagles.

The Lady Wolves (1-0) defeated the Lady Eagles (0-1) 57-30, while the Wolves (1-0) upended the Eagles (0-1) 64-44.

“I am proud of the intensity our ladies brought tonight as we embraced a historic moment of our first game as CCHS Lady Wolves,” Lady Wolves head coach Whitney Williams said. “They’ve worked hard and I’ve seen a tremendous amount of progress growing together as a team through this transition.”

Cleveland Central led 10-9 after the first quarter and maintained a 24-20 lead at halftime.

The third quarter signified a change in the flow of the contest as Cleveland forced turnovers and made easy baskets to increase its lead.

The Lady Wolves outscored the Lady Eagles 12-4 in the third quarter to give them a 36-24 lead going into the final period.

In the fourth, the Lady Wolves poured it on more outscoring the Lady Eagles 21-6.

Williams was impressed with the defense, but felt the team missed a lot of opportunities on offense.

“We had some missed assignments and areas that we definitely will work on to improve as the season progresses,” Williams said. “Our defensive effort gave us needed opportunities offensively to pull away from West Bolivar.”

Antanisha Wade led the Lady Wolves with 10 points and 13 rebounds, followed by Calesia Bryant with 12 points and nine rebounds and Mariah Howard with 10 points in the win.

For West Bolivar, Keanna Lewis led the way with 12 points, and Shi’Ziria Edwards added nine points in the loss.

In the boys game, it was head coach Bernard Berryhill’s debut in Cleveland with the newly formed Wolves and although the team is short several players, including 2017-18 Dandy Dozen selection Kamarian Williams, it performed well.

“The games are like tests providing valuable feedback,” Berryhill said. “This was the first step of the process. We will analyze ourselves and implement ways to improve. We were just excited to play the first game of the Cleveland Central High School boys basketball program.”

The biggest performance for the Wolves came from Leroy Cotton III, who dropped 26 points with seven rebounds in the team’s victory.

Cleveland led 13-7 after one and held a 30-18 lead at halftime.

Joining Cotton was Marcus Franklin with 16 points and seven rebounds, Quintiyus Causey with nine points and 10 assists, Edward Duvall, Jr. with three points and 10 rebounds and Derrione Lucas with four points and three steals. For West Bolivar Markell Petro scored nine points to spearhead the Eagles, followed by Tristian Shelton and Kirzerrion Lewis with eight points each and Jacorian Toliver with seven points in the loss.

Cleveland Central will be back in action against Gentry on Nov. 14 in Cleveland at the Margaret Wade Gymnasium. West Bolivar is slated to take on Clarksdale Tuesday in Rosedale.