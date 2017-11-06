TIGERVILLE, S.C. – Four quarters were not enough for the Crusaders (4-5) of North Greenville University and Delta State University on Saturday, as the Statesmen (7-3) claimed a thrilling 33-30 overtime victory on Homecoming/Senior Day at Younts Stadium. The overtime win was the first for coach Todd Cooley in his tenure at DSU.

The victory kept Delta State's postseason hopes alive after the team was ranked No. 7 in last week's NCAA Division II Super Region II rankings. The new poll will come out on today.

"We know we are down to a one-game season and we have to stay focused on the team in front of us," Cooley added. "Florida Tech is an exceptional football team and we will have our hands full next Saturday."

After a Brandon Tillman interception set the Statesmen up at the NGU 20-yard line, three plays later Collin Willis rumbled for an eight-yard touchdown to put DSU up 7-0 with 12:58 to play in the first quarter.

Delta State's defense forced another three-and-out on NGU's second possession of the game, setting up the Statesmen at their own 47-yard line after the punt. Willis connected with Chris Robinson for a 20-yard touchdown pass to put the Statesmen up 14-0 with 7:20 to play in first quarter.

North Greenville's Tracey Scott finally put the Crusaders on the scoreboard, rushing for a 32-yard touchdown with 10:51 to play in the second quarter. Scott's fourth touchdown of the season cut Delta State's lead to seven points at 14-7.

With 1:07 to play in the half, North Greenville’s Will Hunter connected with Christian Bruce on a 43-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 14-14.

After holding the Statesmen to a quick three-and-out before the half, NGU's Matt Gravely gave the Crusaders their first lead of the game with 0.8 seconds remaining in the half on a 48-yard field goal to make the score 17-14 in favor of North Greenville.

Neither team managed to put points on the scoreboard in the third quarter, as NGU maintained its 17-14 lead.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Hunter found Harold Hilton on a 4-yard touchdown pass to extend the Crusaders' lead to 24-14 with 14:55 to play in the game.

Delta State finally answered with 11:14 to play, as Robinson plunged into the end zone from three yards out to cut NGU's lead to 24-21. The drive covered 80 yards in nine plays.

With the Statesmen facing a fourth-and-Goal from the one-yard line trailing 24-21, Breck Ruddick fought his way into the end zone to give DSU a 27-24 lead with 27.7 seconds left in the game. Vince Sciorrotta's extra point attempt was blocked.

After NGU drove to the DSU 34-yard line with 4.2 seconds remaining, Gravely nailed a 51-yard field goal as time expired to send the game into overtime tied at 27-27.

On NGU's first possession of overtime, Gravely nailed a 35-yard field goal to put the Crusaders back up 30-27.

It would be a short-lived advantage for the Crusaders, as LaDarion Peterson crashed in from five yards out to give the Statesmen the 33-30 road overtime victory at Younts Stadium.

Delta State finished the night with 384 yards of total offense on 80 plays, while North Greenville amassed 438 yards on 74 plays.

The Statesmen rushed for 252 yards, including 184 yards on 34 carries and a touchdown by Chris Robinson. LaDarion Peterson added 52 yards and a score.

Willis was 11-of-17 passing for 83 yards with a touchdown, while Ruddick was 5-for-5 for 49 yards.

Willis Chambers caught a career-high eight passes for 34 yards, with Robinson adding three grabs for 43 yards and a touchdown. Sciorrotta was 3-of-4 on point-after kicks.

For DSU on defense, Tillman picked up his second interception of the year while making four tackles in the secondary. Tyrell Brown led the Statesmen with nine tackles and Landry Tullo finished with eight stops.

Delta State tallied eight tackles-for-loss and three sacks in the win.

The Statesmen return to Parker Field-McCool Stadium Saturday, as Delta State hosts Florida Tech for Homecoming. Kickoff is set for 2 p.