Hornets close out season with win

John F. Kennedy’s Desmond Williams gets ready to run his route against McAdams Friday night in Mound Bayou. JFK beat McAdams 38-12.

MOUND BAYOU — The final game of the regular season turned out to be a great one for the John F. Kennedy Hornets here Friday night at C.V. Thurmond Field.

The Hornets had slim playoff chances and they knew they had to beat the McAdams Bulldogs by 12 or more points and wish for the best. The Hornets were on top of their game as they dominated the McAdams High School Bulldogs 38-12 in Region 2-1A action. The win, however, still wasn’t enough to get in the playoffs, as the Hornets finished the season 4-7 with a 4-4 mark in the region. Despite the loss, McAdams (5-5, 4-4 reg.) picked up the No. 4 seed in the playoffs and will hit the road to play Okolona High School. McAdams earned the playoff spot by having the best point-differential against the top three seeded teams from the region.

John F. Kennedy head football coach Terry Nolden was proud of the way his team closed out the year.

“The guys are still young,” Nolden said. “We still have a lot to prove, and we have a lot of young guys that have gotten better since day one. We took care of the ball in the first half well. In the second half, we had two turnovers but overall we took care of the ball and the defense did their thing.”

Nolden said the team played relaxed and loose.

“We tried to stress to the kids to have fun, and they had fun tonight,” Nolden said. “When you have fun and not stressed up, you play better. I let them be relaxed. Once the kids get in their mind they can play, they can do the thing.”

The Hornets jumped out on top of the Bulldogs from the get-go. In the first quarter, Randolph Nelson marched on two three-yard touchdown runs and completed a two-point conversion pass to put the Hornets up 14-0.

In the second quarter, Tyler Fields hit Dennis Coleman who took it to the house for a 50-yard touchdown reception. The two-point conversion was no good, but JFK led 20-0. Jordan Fleming put the Bulldogs on the board with a three-yard touchdown run, but the Hornets answered back with a 55-yard touchdown run from Thaddeus Latham to make the score 26-6 going at halftime.

In the second half, the Hornets’ defense played tough and the offense was able to capitalize on it with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Desmond Williams marched on a three-yard touchdown run, and Fields completed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Montaye Melton to make the score 38-6.

Kristopher Brown scored on a three-yard run for McAdams toward the end of the game, but it wasn’t enough.

For JFK on offense, Fields completed 11-of-16 passes for 217 yards with two touchdowns and interceptions, and Randolph Nelson rushed for 94 yards with two touchdowns on eight carries to lead the Hornets. Williams rushed for 76 yards with a touchdown on seven carries, Jada Ward rushed for 70 yards on seven carries, Latham rushed for 64 yards with a touchdown on three carries, Coleman caught three passes for 70 yards with a touchdown, Melton caught three passes for 65 yards with a touchdown and Cedric Gardner caught three passes for 54 yards to aid JFK.

On defense for the Hornets, Jamarrio Loggins recorded 12 total tackles, Quintavis Ross racked up 11 total tackles including two sacks, Keyshawn McLaurin with 10 tackles and an interception, Ward with nine tackles and two sacks, Williams with eight tackles and two sacks, Ja'Warren White eight tackles and a sack, Darrion Cooper and Coleman with nine tackles each and DeMel White with five tackles and interception.