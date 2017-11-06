Cleveland Central 55, Canton 14

The Cleveland Central High School Wolves wrapped up their regular season in perfect fashion by defeating Canton High School in a Region 2-5A contest Friday night in Canton.

CCHS improved to 12-0 with a 7-0 mark in the region. The Wolves will head into the 5A State Playoffs as the No. 1 seed from Region 2 and will face Lake Cormorant in the opening round Friday in Cleveland.

CCHS led 42-14 at halftime, which was more than enough.

The Wolves continued to show a strong dedication to the run game as they ran 24 times out of 35 plays. The Wolves finished with 162 yards on ground and 112 in the air to finish with 274 total yards of offense.

Kamarion Williams completed 7-of-9 passes for 96 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and ran for 52 yards on five carries to lead the Wolves, followed by Traveyon Craig with two catches for 69 yards with a touchdown and 16 yards passing with a touchdown on 2-of-2 completions, Alfred Weir with 54 rushing yards and two touchdowns on six carries, Demontavious King with three catches for 32 yards with a touchdown, Andres Becerril-Nieves with five point-after kicks and Cody Livingston with two point-after kicks.

On defense for CCHS, Shamar Sanders recorded three tackles with a 61-yard interception return for a touchdown to lead the way, followed by Cameron Howard and Nick Smith with six tackles including three tackles-for-loss each, Demarrion Jackson with four tackles and an interception, Rodarrius Douglas and Aaron Earl with two tackles and an interception each, Tyler Smith and Montavious Thomas with five tackles including two tackles-for-loss each and Rashad Harbin with five tackles.

West Bolivar 22, Strayhorn 20

The West Bolivar Eagles battled hard and defeated Strayhorn High School in double overtime in the first round of the 2A State Playoffs in Sarah.

West Bolivar improved to 6-5-1 and will host Scott Central Friday night in Rosedale at 7 p.m. in the second round of the playoffs.

The game was tied 14-14 at the end of regulation. Trailing 20-14 in the double overtime period, Jawantae Woodruff caught a touchdown pass from Traundwulann Davis. Quandarius Boyd scored the two-point conversion to give the Eagles the win.

In regulation, Davis threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Kyree Wilson, and James Green marched on a 65-yard touchdown run to aid the Eagles. Boyd ended up scoring two 2-point conversions on the evening and rushed for over 100 yards.

Ruleville 27, Kossuth 17

The Ruleville Central Tigers defeated Kossuth High School in the first round of the 3A State Playoffs Friday night in Corinth.

The Tigers had a solid second half by outscoring the Aggies 21-8.

Ruleville (5-6) will host Choctaw County in the second round in Ruleville Friday at 7 p.m.

Ray Brooks 12, Broad Street 0

The Ray Brooks Tigers blanked the Broad Street Jaguars in Region 2-1A action to close out the regular season Saturday in Benoit.

The game was originally set for Friday but inclement weather pushed the game to Saturday.

Ray Brooks improved to 7-2-1 with a 7-1 region record to finish as the No. 2 seed from Region 2 heading into the playoffs. Broad Street finished its year at 4-5-2 with a 4-4 mark in the region.

Ray Brooks will host Biggersville in the first round of the playoffs on Friday.

Riverdale 14, North Sunflower 12

The North Sunflower Academy Rebels came up short against Riverdale in the first round of the 8-man State Playoffs Friday night.

NSA had fourth and goal with less than a yard with four seconds left but a false start penalty hurt its chances.

Bennett Boykin rushed for 101 yards with a touchdown on 19 carries, and Jacolby Brown completed 5-of-9 passes for 80 yards with a touchdown and an interception and rushed for 67 yards on 14 carries to lead the Rebels, followed by Bo Dawson with 67 yards on 14 carries and 50 receiving yards on two catches with a touchdown.

On defense for NSA, Brown recorded 13 total tackles with five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries to lead the Rebels, followed by Bennett Boykin with 11 total tackles including two fumble recoveries with a forced fumble, Bo Dawson with 13 total tackles, Dakota Dawson with eight tackles and an interception and Stephen Chamblee with nine total tackles and a fumble recovery.

NSA ended its season 4-5, while Riverdale will play Briarfield on Friday.

Shaw-Coffeeville cancelled

The football game scheduled between the Shaw High School Hawks and the Coffeeville High School Pirates was cancelled due to inclement weather accompanied by lightning.

Shaw will be a No. 3 seed in the 1A State Playoffs and will hit the road to play Smithville in the first round on Friday.