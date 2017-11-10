Sank Powe

Joe Davidson, Funeral Assistant at the Cleveland Funeral Home, JoDonna Watson and Lisa Miller have started a fund raising drive for a grave stone and memorial marker in honor of the late Sank Powe.

The grave stone will be at Westlawn Cemetery in Cleveland where Powe is buried at while the memorial marker will be at Sank Powe Field. Davidson is looking to raise between $10,000-$15,000 for the grave stone and memorial marker by Dec. 1.

“We had to put a set time and we had to get this done with a set amount,” Davidson said. “We’re up to about $8,000 now. Basically what we’re looking at now is the baseball field.”

Powe made a huge impact in the Delta as he was considered a true community leader. He was head baseball coach for 30 years at Cleveland High and East Side, posting a record of 517-183. Out of those 30 years, 25 were spent at Cleveland High. In 1972, he guided the Wildcats to the Class A State Baseball Championship. More than his wins on the field, he worked hard to unite all people in the community. He was the coordinator for the Cleveland School District Mentor Program, worked at the Cleveland Park Commission and was a scout in the Cincinnati Reds Organization.

Davidson said the idea to start the push for a grave stone and memorial marker came from a general conversation with his friend Willie Matthews.

“We were just in the funeral home one day, and we were talking about his mom’s tombstone and we kept talking,” Davidson said. “Willie finally said coach Powe is buried next to my mom and he doesn’t even have a marker and a light bulb went off. I was like ‘Coach Powe doesn’t even have a marker on his grave?’ Coach Powe, an icon and a legend in Bolivar County and the state!’ He said no, there was just a temporary marker sitting there. I just actually went to Facebook and put it on there and my feelings about it and it took off.”

Davidson said it wasn’t long that the idea for something at Sank Powe Field kicked in.

“The first thing was the marker at the cemetery and it nose dived into a marker at Sank Powe Field,” Davidson said. “I wanted to make sure Sank Powe Field was going to stay Sank Powe Field with the school situation, and I was assured it was going to stay Sank Powe Field. I got the blessing from the principal and everybody involved. I said lets go with it and maybe down the road we’ll put something at the park commission. He mentored a lot of kids at both Cleveland High and East Side.”

Davidson has been more than impressed with the support this drive has gotten.

“It’s overwhelming,” Davidson said. “I couldn’t believe the response and it wasn’t all about sports. It was about the classroom, summer programs, the pools, it was everything. He mentored and taught a lot of life lessons to a lot of kids.”

For a person to give a donation to the fund, they can go to gofundme.com or mail it to the Cleveland Funeral Home at P.O. Box 1742. On Tuesday, Papa John’s will have a dough night were 25 percent of the earnings will be used for the fund.