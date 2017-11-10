5A Playoffs

Lake Cormorant (5-6) at

Cleveland Central (12-0)

The Cleveland Central High School Wolves will make some more history tonight as they host their first ever playoff game against the Lake Cormorant High School Gators at Mickey Sellers Stadium.

Cleveland Central, which is in its first year after forming from the consolidation of Cleveland High and East Side, won the Region 2-5A Title, while Lake Cormorant finished fourth in Region 1-5A behind West Point, Olive Branch and Grenada.

The Wolves finished the regular season perfect, and they will try to keep that going through out the playoffs.

Cleveland Central head football coach Ricky Smither said finishing perfect hasn’t exactly been the topic of conversion with the team.

“It hasn’t even been mentioned,” Smither said about remaining undefeated. “We started the beginning of the year chopping trees in the forest, one at a time. We haven’t looked back with the ones we’re through with and we haven’t looked ahead. The tree this week is Lake Cormorant.”

Smither has been pleased with how practice has gone.

“We’ve had a tremendous week,” Smither said. “Kids are really focused and it’s probably one of the best weeks of practice we’ve had.”

The Wolves and Gators have two common opponents in Lafayette and Grenada. Cleveland Central defeated Lafayette 21-13 on Aug. 18 and Grenada 25-12 on Aug. 25. Lake Cormorant lost to Grenada 32-15 on Sept. 29 and defeated Lafayette 35-27 on last week.

Cleveland Central’ has given up just 13.8 points per game which puts the team third in 5A in scoring defense. Two of Lake Cormorant’s opponents, West Point and Olive Branch, are first and second respectively in scoring defense. Lake Cormorant has given up 28.4 points per game and scored 22.8 points a contest. Cleveland Central has scored 31.8 points per game.

Smither said Lake Cormorant should give CCHS another tough test.

“They’re a really good football team,” Smither said. “Coach (Nick) Nester has those kids ready to play. They run it well, throw it well and play solid defense. It’s going to be a great challenge.”

The winner of the Cleveland-Central-Lake Cormorant game will play the winner of the Olive Branch-Vicksburg game in the second round on Nov. 17.

3A Playoffs

Choctaw County (9-2) at

Ruleville (5-6)

The Ruleville Central Tigers, winners of three in a row, will host the Choctaw County Chargers in the second round of the 3A State Playoffs tonight in Ruleville.

The Tigers stepped their game up last week with a 27-17 win over Kossuth in Corinth in the first round.

Ruleville Central head football coach Mario Lane, who is in his first year with the program, said the progress has taken time.

"I got here late in the summer," Lane said. "A lot of it is just the kids being exposed to a new style of football. There were kids I didn't even meet until the first day of school, so it's just a process of learning and putting my footprints on the program. Initially, they were struggling with the transition. Now, we're working and we're gelling. We're getting better every week. I see improvement, and I think that's part of the reason for the late success."

Ruleville has scored an average of 19.3 points per game and given up 28 points a contest. Choctaw County, which was formed from the consolidation of Ackerman High School and Weir High School in 2013, has averaged 36 points and given up just 11.5 points per game.

"They have an explosive ground game," Lane said about Choctaw County. "On offense, they have three or four guys that carry the ball and do a good job for them. They average over 300 yards a game and on the defensive side of the ball they're real stingy. They run to the ball well and tackle well."

Lane said he doesn't want this team to just settle for the second round of the playoffs.

"This is the expectation we want to build around here," Lane said. "We don't want to be content with just hosting a second round playoff, because we think we can compete with the better 3A teams in the state. We're at a building stage, but we have guys that are working hard and competing, and we want the guys to get out there and compete for four quarters."

The winner of the Ruleville-Choctaw County game will play the winner of the North Panola-Charleston game in the third round on Nov. 17.

2A Playoffs

Scott Central (11-1) at

West Bolivar (6-5-1)

The West Bolivar High School Eagles will host the Scott Central Rebels in the second round of the 2A State Playoffs tonight in Rosedale.

The Eagles, who were 2-5-1 at one points, have been surging as of late as they've won their last four games with their most recent win being a 22-20 victory over Strayhorn in double overtime in the first round of the playoffs last week.

West Bolivar head football coach Nikita Johnson was excited about where the team is at right now.

"I just thank God," Johnson, who took over as head coach less than three weeks before the season opener, said. "Everybody has stayed together and things have kept getting better. They kept working hard and here we are. We're doing things right and we're disciplined. Good things happen when you're disciplined."

The Rebels have scored an average of 49.8 points per game and given up only 8.8 points a contest.

"They got a lot of good athletes, and they're disciplined," Johnson said. "They've got speed, size and they're well rounded. We have to bring our A-game."

The winner of the West Bolivar-Scott Central game will play the winner of the Winona-West Tallahatchie game in the third round on Nov. 17.

1A Playoffs

Biggersville (8-3) at

Ray Brooks (7-2-1)

The Ray Brooks High School Tigers will host the Biggersville High School Lions in the first round of the 1A State Playoffs tonight in Benoit.

The Tigers finished second in Region 2, while Biggersville finished third in Region 1.

Ray Brooks has the third best scoring defense in 1A as the Tigers have given up just nine points per contest. The Tigers have also scored 29.1 points per game. The seven wins the Tigers have this year is the most they’ve had in a season since 2011. Ray Brooks went to the second round of the playoffs last year and ended up suffering a heartbreaking lose to Smithville 13-12.

Ray Brooks head football coach Ricardo Tigler, who’s in his third year at Ray Brooks, said the program has progressed but still has to keep improving.

“The first two years, the season hadn’t really gone like I would have liked,” Tigler said. “Even with this year, we left some stuff out there.”

Ray Brooks has 18 players on its roster, while Biggersville has 27.

Tigler was proud of how the team has handled any adversity that’s come its way.

“Our quarterback has been out and we got him back and then our starting defensive back went down, but these kids have played through some stuff,” Tigler said. “I’m excited for the guys, and they’re anxious to finish. We felt like when we lost that game at Smithville last year, we didn’t do what we were supposed to do. The guys are anxious and waiting to get started.”

The Lions have scored 28.3 points per game and given only 13.6 points per night.

“They have a quarterback-running back tandem that run a read option,” Tigler said about Biggersville. “They’re fundamentally sound and very disciplined. They’re a solid ball club. They’re 8-3 for a reason. With our guys, we have to keep our composure and not make a lot of penalties and mistakes. If that happens, we’ll be in position to win the ball game in the fourth quarter.”

The winner of Ray Brooks and Biggersville will play the winner of Okolona and McAdams in the second round on Nov. 17.

Shaw (7-3) at

Smithville (9-3)

The Shaw High School Hawks will hit the road for the first round of the 1A State Playoffs, as they will play the Smithville High School Seminoles at Smithville tonight.

The Hawks finished third in Region 2-1A during the regular season and sealed up their sixth winning season in the last seven years. Shaw has posted an overall record of 57-32, which includes an 8-6 record in the playoffs since 2011.

Shaw has been off the previous two weeks as the Hawks had an open week followed by a forfeit win over Coffeeville in a game that was postponed due to bad weather but was never made up.

Shaw's offense has been much improved as the Hawks are averaging 17.9 points per game in the nine on the field games they've competed in. That's more than double what they averaged last year as they scored an average of 8.1 points per game. The scoring defense is almost identical, as the Hawks have given up an average of 14.9 points per game this year as compared to 14.6 points per game last year.

Shaw head football coach Montrelli Finley, who’s in his fourth season as head coach, was pleased with where the team is at mentally.

“The mindset of our team right now is just go out and do what we got to do to get a win," Finley said. "We’ve changed our offense a little bit and coach (Damius) Robinson has done a good job of calling plays and putting our team in a position to score points. We’ve had a couple of weeks off, so we had some time to pretty much heal the nagging injuries. I think we’ll be all right. We just have to play mistake free football with no turnovers.”

Finley said Smithville has a potent ground attack.

“They've got a running back, Dustin Moffett, who played last year," Finley said. "They run a spread type of formation. They have a big offensive line. We have to prepare to stop the run and the short passing game. We got do things to create turnovers. We'll be all right if we can get a couple of three and outs and be in the right position at the right time."

The winner of the Shaw-Smithville game will play the winner of the Simmons-Tupelo Christian game on Nov. 17 in the second round.