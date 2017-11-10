Delta State University running back Chris Robinson will try to have a big game Saturday against Florida Tech.

With one game left in the regular season, the chance to make the postseason is still there for the Delta State University Statesmen.

After defeating North Greenville 33-30 in overtime at Tigerville, S.C. last week, the Statesmen (7-3) were able to remain ranked in the Super Region Two Poll at No. 7. The top seven teams from each region at the end of the regular season will compete in the NCAA Division II Football Playoffs, which will start on Nov. 18.

The Statesmen will be looking to end the regular season on a high note Saturday as they host the Florida Tech Panthers in a Gulf South Conference game for homecoming at Parker Field-McCool Stadium.

The Statesmen are 4-3 in the GSC, while the Panthers are 5-5 overall and 3-4 in the conference. The Panthers are coming off a tough 20-13 loss to West Georgia last week.

Delta State head football coach Todd Cooley said the team is determined to make the playoffs but understands Florida Tech will come to Cleveland ready to play.

“We’re not dead yet,” Cooley said. “We want to keep playing. We’ve got a tough one this week. Florida Tech is an extremely talented football team. Coach (Steve) Englehart does a great job down there. They were a playoff team a year ago. Mark Cato has done basically everything in this conference as quarterback. They have a defense that’s only given up 300 yards a game. They’re very, very good defensively and very, very good offensively. It’s going to come down to who doesn’t turn the ball over.”

The Statesmen were able to beat North Greenville last week with a solid running game that ran for 252 yards with senior running back Chris Robinson racking 184 of those yards with a touchdown on 34 carries. The 184 rushing yards were a career-high for Robinson. He also caught three passes for 43 yards with a touchdown.

Cooley said Robinson’s performance was the result of a better performance as a whole from the team.

“We played harder,” Cooley said. “We blocked better for him. We got him the ball 34 times. We were committed to getting him the football and that’s with carries. He had big catches. He had a receiving touchdown and a big play in overtime on third-and-sixth, which I thought he was going to score but he was pretty much dead tired. When you get down the stretch and you got a good player, you have to let him go. I felt like we did that Saturday. He’s going to get the ball this Saturday. I don’t think that’s any secret.”

Cooley felt the linemen had a really good game last week.

“I thought up front, we did a great job,” Cooley said. “We finished blocks, we played at a high level and that’s what you’ve got to do in November. We’ve had a good November so far. We’ve got to continue it.”

Cooley was also proud of the performances from the wide receivers Saturday.

“I can’t say enough about how well our receivers played,” Cooley said. “Kind of like the quarterbacks, the receivers have taken a lot of heat this year. I thought they played one of their better ball games. We dominated on the perimeter in blocking.

“We played hard. We’ve got to play that way every week. This is how we have to play. This is Delta State football. It’s very hard to continue to do that but we’ve got to do it. We do hard things better, that’s what we talk about, so that’s what we’re going to have to go do. If we don’t then Florida Tech is going to beat us, because they’re a great football team.”

Kickoff Saturday is set for 2 p.m.