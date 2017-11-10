Jared Hunt Landry Tullo

R.J. Hulse

Vince Sciorrotta

The Delta State University Statesmen will have a lot happening Saturday afternoon.

It’s homecoming and senior day as the Statesmen will take on the Florida Tech Panthers in a Gulf South Conference game to close out the regular season.

The Statesmen, 7-3 with a 4-3 mark in the conference, still have a chance at making the NCAA Division II Playoffs as they were seventh in the Super Region Two Poll for a second straight week. Florida Tech is 5-5 with a 3-4 mark in the conference.

Delta State will honor 31 players on senior day. Some seniors will be graduating in December, some will be graduating in May and others are juniors that will be graduating early.

Delta State head football coach Todd Cooley, at DSU’s weekly press conference at the Cleveland Country Club Tuesday, didn’t mince words with how he felt his seniors have handled their careers at DSU.

“Like champions,” Cooley said. “They’re going to move on with their lives, and they’ve had a great career here. We always have a saying in our program. ‘Those who stay will be champs.’ We feel like they’ll be champions on the field at some point, but we also feel like they’ll be champions in life.”

The biggest thing that makes Cooley proud of his seniors the most is their overall dedication to the program from the time they sign with the school until now when they’re about to graduate.

College football at all levels is very competitive with players possessing exceptional talent.

Cooley has been pleased with the effort that all of his players have put into the program, and he felt that playing at Delta State or any school in Division II for that matter is just as challenging as Division I.

“Man, let me tell y’all something. There’s not that much difference in Division II and Division I,” Cooley said holding up his right hand with a very small amount of space between his index finger and thumb. “It’s not that much difference. It’s college football. We take the same amount of time in it that they do at Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Alabama. We put the same amount of effort into it. We work just as hard. I don’t get it, but kids now days don’t want to wait. They’re all, ‘I think can go over here and play. I want to play right now.’ That’s what we want in this society, and I’m tired of it.”

Cooley has four seniors, place kicker Vince Sciorrotta, former Cleveland High School standout and linebacker Jared Hunt, linebacker Landry Tullo and offensive lineman R.J. Hulse, that have been on the team since his first season in 2013. Since 2013, the Statesmen are 31-21 with a GSC Championship in 2014.

“They’ve been with me since I got here,” Cooley said about those four players. “They’re champions. They’re going to be successful at life. All of them have a championship ring from 2014. All of them are going to graduate and all of them are going to be successful. I think we had a lot to do with their success and that’s what their parents asked us to do. They asked us to grow them up as men and that’s what we do in this football program. We teach life skills and we spend time developing men. I’m more proud of that more than anything we do on the field.

“I believe in this program, and I believe in what we’re doing. I believe in kids waiting their turn, sticking out and they’re going to be better men because of it.”