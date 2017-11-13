Shaw 22, Smithville 14

The Shaw High School Hawks stepped up in a big way as they defeated the Smithville High School Seminoles in the first round of the 1A State Playoffs Friday at Smithville.

Shaw improved to 8-3 and will host Simmons in the second round on Friday.

After a 20-yard touchdown pass in the early part of the fourth quarter from Smithville, Shaw trailed 14-8. The Hawks battled back by scoring two unanswered touchdowns. Melvindrick Johnson threw a pass to Kevin Hoskins that resulted in a 20-yard TD pass, and Daccarius Clark galloped on a 20-yard touchdown run. The 2-point conversion from Joshua Bass was good, and the Hawks ended up winning 22-14.

Clark rushed for 105 yards with a touchdown on 18 carries, Johnson completed 6-of-11 passes for 118 yards with a touchdown, Hoskins caught two passes for 57 yards with a touchdown, Bass rushed for 44 yards with a 2-point conversion on 10 carries and Malik Matthews ran for 15 yards with a touchdown on six carries to lead the Hawks’ offense.

Matthews led the Hawks’ defense with nine tackles including a sack, followed by Deandre King with eight tackles including a sack, Tracy Sanders, Jimmy Brown and Clark with eight tackles each, Jamarion Walker and Bass with seven tackles each and Williams Scott with two pass deflections.

Smithville wrapped up its season at 9-3.

Ray Brooks 32, Biggersville 0

The Ray Brooks High School Tigers turned in a dominating performance to defeat the Biggersville Lions in the first round of the 1A State Playoffs Friday in Benoit.

Ray Brooks improved to 8-2-1 and will hit the road to Okolona to play Okolona High School.

Marchello Hoskins led the Tigers on offense by rushing for 213 yards with a touchdown and a 2-point conversion run on 18 carries, followed by Cedrick Campbell with 103 rushing yards and two touchdowns on eight carries and an 85-yard touchdown reception and JoDerrius Nelson with 91 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

On defense for Ray Brooks, Anthony Cockream racked up 13 tackles including two tackles-for-loss with a pass deflection to lead the Tigers, followed by Clifton Matthews with nine tackles including four tackles-for-loss, Jervais Bean with six tackles including two tackles-for-loss, Travis Perkins with five tackles and a forced fumble, Cameron Leslie with four tackles including a tackle-for-loss with a fumble recovery and Omarion White and Treminski Jackson with a fumble recovery each.

Biggersville ended its season at 8-4.

Scott Central 21, West Bolivar 0

The West Bolivar High School Eagles couldn't find the magic Friday night as they lost to the Scott Central High School Rebels in the second round of the 2A State Playoffs in Rosedale.

West Bolivar ended its season at 6-6-1, while Scott Central (12-1) will play Winona in the third round on Friday.