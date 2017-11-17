The Shaw High School Hawks will be ready for battle tonight at 7 p.m. when they host the Simmons High School Blue Devils in the second round of the 1A State Playoffs.

The Hawks, at 8-3, advanced to the second round by defeating Smithville 22-14 last week. The Blue Devils, at 12-0, thumped Tupelo Christian 46-0 in Hollandale.

The Blue Devils, the two-time defending 1A State Champions, are currently riding a 37-game winning streak and haven’t lost since Nov. 21, 2014 when they fell to East Webster 21-8 in the third round of the 2A State Playoffs.

During that long winning streak, Shaw has been one of the few teams to give them a run for the money. In the second round of the playoffs last year, Shaw held Simmons to just six points in a 6-0 loss to the Blue Devils. The six-point game was one of only three occasions during the 37-game winning streak that Blue Devils won by fewer than 10 points. On Sept.29, Shaw was the first team to score on Simmons this season in a 44-6 setback.

Shaw head football coach Montrelli Finley said the Hawks have to play mistake free football.

“They have a good running game and a good running back,” Finley said about Simmons. “They also have a good quarterback. Once you stop the run, you have to take away the underneath passes. Once we make them work for whatever they get, we have to keep everything close.

“We have to make them punt, force turnovers and not turn the ball over when we have it on offense. It’s been about us in practice. I haven’t really focused on them as much as I’ve focused on our game plan. Their game plan is pretty much set. We have to do some things that counter them and put them in third and long situations. They’re a dominant team, and we have to match their intensity.”

The winner of the Shaw-Simmons game will take on the winner of the Ray Brooks-Okolona game for the 1A North Half Title on Nov. 24.

Kickoff for tonight’s game will be 7 p.m.