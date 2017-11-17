The Ray Brooks High School Tigers will line up tonight against the Okolona Chieftains in the second round of the 1A State Playoffs at 7 p.m. in Okolona.

The Ray Brooks High School Tigers have been on a roll.

Ray Brooks, at 8-2-1, is in the midst of its best season in quite some time. The eight wins the Tigers have are the most they’ve had in a season since 2011 when they went 8-5. The 8.2 points per game they’ve yielded this season is the fewest they’ve given up a season since 2006.

The Tigers, with just 18 players, defeated Biggersville 32-0 last week in the first round of the 1A State Playoffs in Benoit. The playoff win marked the first time since the mid 2000s that they’ve won playoff games in back-to-back seasons. They won at least one playoff game in four straight years from 2005-08 with the Tigers winning 1A State Titles in 2005 and 07.

Ray Brooks will look to keep their great season intact when they hit the road to play the Okolona High School Chieftains tonight in the second round of the 1A State Playoffs at Okolona. Okolona will enter this game with a 10-2 record. The Chieftains have 34 players on their roster and were able to advance to the second round by defeating McAdams 39-0 last week.

The Tigers have also scored 29.4 points per game. Okolona has scored 33.2 points per game and given up 10.7 points a night. Ray Brooks is second in 1A in scoring defense, while Okolona is fourth.

The winner of the Ray Brooks-Okolona game will be play the winner of the Shaw-Simmons game in the 1A North Half Title game on Nov. 24.

Kickoff for tonight’s game is set for 7 p.m.