Delta State University running back Chris Robinson has been running the ball hard as of late. Robinson will be one of the players counted on to lead the Statesmen when they play Bowie State in Bowie, Md Saturday.

Back to the playoffs again.

The Delta State University Statesmen will be in the NCAA Division II Football Playoffs for the ninth time since 1998 and ninth time overall on Saturday when they travel to Bowie, Md to play the Bowie State University Bulldogs.

The Statesmen are 14-7 all-time in the playoffs with a NCAA Division II National Championship in 2000.

The Statesmen (8-3) have won their last two games, both in come-from-behind fashion. They fell behind 10 points in the fourth quarter but came back to defeat North Greenville 33-30 in overtime on Nov. 4, and they fell behind Florida Tech 13-0 in the first quarter Saturday but charged back to win 42-20.

“We’re obviously pretty excited to get back into postseason play,” Delta State head football coach Todd Cooley said. “I think it was a lot of effort on our part and I’m very, very proud of this group, this team. Our family has done a really good job sticking together this year. I thought we played one of our better ball games on Saturday. I’m really excited with the last three quarters of the game. Obviously, the first quarter wasn’t very good but we were playing Florida Tech, which was a postseason team a year ago.

“I’m really pleased with how we played to this point, but now we start back over. We have a tough draw going to Bowie, Maryland and they’re a very good football team and they’ve been doing it a number of years.”

Cooley said the comeback wins are a result of preparation on the practice field.

“Our practices became better,” Cooley said. “The scout teams, the guys you don’t even know about, the red-shirt guys, we’ve got an entire red-shirted defensive line that I think has a chance to be special if we can keep them all together. Those guys are giving us a heck of a look, and it’s made our offensive line play better the last couple of weeks. It’s a whole team effort. We’re traveling 58 guys this weekend. Those are the rules, but there are a lot of guys that won’t be making the trip that have a lot to do with this.”’

Another change that’s helped DSU is the appearance of offensive coordinator Joel Williams and defensive coordinator Jerry Partridge on the sideline.

“That was something they wanted to do,” Cooley said. “I asked Joel about it, he thought about it and talked to his o-line. They said they wanted to do it. Jerry said the he wanted to come down, and I just think there’s a little more energy over there right now on the sideline. It kept us going the other day when we were down 13-0. Those guys are great football coaches.”

DSU’s opponent, No. 14 Bowie State, is 9-1, averaging 56.4 points and 582.3 yards per game on offense which put the team tops in the nation in scoring offense and total offense. Junior quarterback Amir Hall, senior wide receiver Brandon Britton and senior running back Robert Chesson have anchored Bowie State’s offense.

“They’ve got a lot of ways to hurt you offensively,” Cooley said. “They spread you out and the quarterback is a very special player. The running back can hurt you at any means, and they got a lot of good receivers they can throw to. We definitely got our hands full this weekend. We’re going to go up there and try and put our best foot forward and play extremely well.”

The Bulldogs’ defense has been pretty solid as well by giving up just 19.2 points and 319 total yards a game.

“They’ve got some really good pass rushers, and they play really good man coverage,” Cooley said.

In DSU’s win against Florida Tech last week, senior running back Chris Robinson rushed for 210 yards with four touchdowns on 28 carries, junior linebacker David Herrington recorded 10.5 tackles with four tackles-for-loss and junior quarterback Breck Ruddick completed 9-of-14 passes for 116 yards with a touchdown and an interception and rushed for 42 yards with a touchdown on 13 carries. Robinson was named the GSC Offensive Player of the Week while Herrington was named the GSC Defensive Player of the Week.

Herrington took up the slack left by Ovenson Cledanord who missed the Florida Tech game due to an injury. Cledanord will be back Saturday. DSU has had quite a few players suffer injuries this season, but others have stepped up and filled in the gaps.

Cooley said the time the guys have spent together, even before the season started, has made the next man-up approach easier.

“We did the math,” Cooley said. “Our guys came back to campus two weeks prior to camp. We had a two-week camp and now we’ve played 11 straight games. Really, I think we’ve been together now 16 straight weeks. That’s a lot of banging, a lot of tackling and a lot of blocking during those times. You can’t just think about the game. You think about what you do in practice on a daily basis. Injuries are a part of it.

“When you have what you think is a good program, and I think we’re a good program, you’re going to have other guys step up,” Cooley said. “Like I said from day one, there’s something different about this football team. Now, we get an opportunity to go play a team on a national scene that’s put up some very big numbers. We get a chance to go kind of showcase what we can do and hopefully we’ll be up to the challenge. We have to keep this game extremely close and make it a four quarter game.”

Kickoff for Saturday is set for 12 p.m.