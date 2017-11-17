(From left) Patricia Davis and Cheryl LeBlanc are all smiles after their performance in the Mississippi State USBC Women Magic Age Tournament at Harmony Lanes earlier this month. LeBlanc won the event, while Davis finished 19th out of 104 senior bowlers from all over the state.

Cleveland resident Cheryl LeBlanc had a weekend she won't forget on the bowling lanes on Nov. 4-5 here at FEC Harmony Lanes.

LeBlanc won the Mississippi State USBC Women's Magic Age Tournament with a weekend total of 1,320. A total of 104 senior women from all over the state competed in the event. LeBlanc bowled a 164, 191 and 193 on Saturday and a 204, 185 and 185 on Sunday. The win gave LeBlanc a spot in the USBC Senior Championship, which will be held on Aug. 7-9.

LeBlanc said the experience of the winning the tournament was special.

"It was awesome," LeBlanc said. "This is my ninth year to bowl in this tournament and the only way I ever got to go to the nationals was when whoever won on down didn't want to go and if you were the next one in line they let you know and that’s how you got to go.

“This one it means a lot more to me this time because I actually won first place and won overall in this tournament. That was one of the things on my bucket list I said I was going to do. The next thing on my bucket list is to bowl my first 300 either here or in the tournament. As long as I got my 300, I would have completed half of my bucket list."

LeBlanc felt the biggest aspect that put her over the top in the tournament was her ability to make the right shots at the right time in an exciting environment.

"I picked up a couple of splits, but I think the atmosphere was what had me motivated," LeBlanc said. "With these women, I had a blast. I came in feeling good those two days. I helped with the tournament. I gave out door prizes when they needed it, and I sold 50-50 tickets for them.

“Actually, I had my shirt on backwards Sunday and didn't realize it. That made me feel good. I kept feeling why is my shirt was on so tight on me and then I got to looking and I said, ‘No wonder, it’s on backwards.’ They said, ‘don’t change it; you're bowling too good. Don't change it.’ I didn't and I kept going."

LeBlanc wasn't the only bowler from Cleveland that participated in the event. Patricia Davis finished sixth in the A division and 19th overall with a weekend total of 1,208.

"It's exciting when you can do something in your own home town," Davis said about bowling in the tournament. "I hadn't been bowling well in the last few tournaments that we've gone to. With my buddies cheering me on and having confidence in me, I was able to do well. Seeing Bonnie (Taylor) and Cheryl bowl well inspired me to do good."

Also, Bonnie Taylor was ninth in the A division and 41st overall, while June Sherwood was 13th in the B division and 45th overall.

LeBlanc was thankful for work Shirley Draughn, Barbara Burcham and Kim Butrick did over the weekend as they ran the tournament.

“They were awesome and merchants that gave us nice door prizes to give were awesome,” LeBlanc added.