Delta State University’s Chris Robinson scored three touchdowns to aid the Statesmen in their 45-35 win over Bowie State University in the first round of the NCAA Division II Football Playoffs.

Here we are entering that time of year again.

The time to announce the C Spire Conerly Trophy winner is rapidly approaching. Next week on Nov. 28 at the Hilton-Jackson in Jackson, we will know who will be named the best college football player in Mississippi in a four-year institution. We've had some players turn in fine performances this year to lead their teams on the field. The college football season as a whole has been much better this year than last year.

The player I want to talk about who should be a strong candidate for the award is Delta State University running back Chris Robinson. The senior has currently rushed for 1,223 yards with 17 touchdowns on 245 carries and caught 27 passes for 193 yards with two touchdowns giving him 19 total touchdowns for the season. His production has Delta State 9-3 and in the second round of the NCAA Division II Playoffs. Robinson's 19 total touchdowns put him in a tie for eighth in all of Division II and he has scored more touchdowns than any college player in the state.

Robinson proved he is at his best when the competition is at its toughest on Saturday when he rushed for 144 yards with three touchdowns on 31 carries and caught two passes for 46 yards in DSU's 45-35 first round playoff win over Bowie State. Robinson's production was a major statement considering the fact the Bowie State had given up just 19.2 points per game coming into the contest. Saturday's game marked the seventh time this season he's rushed for over 100 yards and the seventh time this season he's scored two or more touchdowns in a game.

Robinson's skill and versatility has paid off time and time again for the Statesmen. Delta State head football coach Todd Cooley every now and then will run a wildcat package on offense, which has Robinson under center at the quarterback position.

Last year, Robinson was one of the 10 nominees for the award. He rushed for 976 yards with 19 touchdowns and caught 37 passes for 551 yards with five touchdowns last year to finish with 24 touchdowns in just 10 games. What was pitiful about last year's Conerly Trophy voting was Robinson wasn't even named as one of the four finalists. It's a tough enough pill to swallow that he didn't win but to not even be named a top four finalist was awful.

In Robinson’s two-year career, he has rushed for 2,199 yards with 36 touchdowns on 431 carries and caught 64 passes for 744 yards with seven touchdowns. All total, he has scored 43 touchdowns in DSU career that has spanned only 22 games. Those are nice numbers for just two years.

Here is something else to think about. Deuce McAllister (1997-2000, 46 games) is listed as Ole Miss' career leader in total touchdowns with 41. Anthony Dixon (2006-09, 48 games) is listed as Mississippi State's all-time leader in touchdowns with 46 followed by Dak Prescott (2012-15, 49 games) with 44. Southern Miss running back Ito Smith (2014-17, 50 games) is currently at 48 total touchdowns, which is two-ahead of Damion Fletcher (2006-09, 50 games) who has 46 on the school’s all-time list.

McAllister (1999), Prescott (2014-15), Dixon (2009) and Fletcher (2007) are all past winners of the Conerly Trophy. Ito Smith was a top four-finalist last year and will be a solid candidate to be this year. Robinson should be the next person on the winner's list. At the very least, he should make the top four. No matter if its D1, D2 or D3, Robinson is truly one of the elite in the state.

The nominees for the Conerly Trophy are Robinson, Smith, Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, Belhaven quarterback Hunter McEachern, Jackson State University linebacker Shawn Bishop, Millsaps Linebacker Jacob Kendall, Mississippi College defensive back Chris Manning, Ole Miss wide receiver A.J. Brown, Mississippi Valley State University defensive back Mark Pegues and Alcorn State running back De’Lance Turner.

Andy Collier is the sports editor at the Bolivar Commercial. He can be reached at (662)-843-4241 or by e-mail at andy.collier@bolivarcommercial.