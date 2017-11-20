Delta State quarterback Breck Ruddick rushed for 164 yards with two touchdowns to help the Statesmen in their win over Bowie State Saturday.

The Delta State University Statesmen (No. 5 seed) rushed for 344 yards and used 14 straight fourth-quarter points to secure a 45-35 victory over the Bowie State Bulldogs (No. 4 seed) at Bulldogs Stadium in Bowie, Md Saturday.

DSU improved to 9-3 and will play West Alabama in the second round at Livingston, Ala. on Saturday at 12 p.m. Bowie State ended its year at 9-2.

Delta State finished the game with 405 yards of total offense. Junior quarterback Breck Ruddick rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, and Chris Robinson accounted for nearly half of Delta State's offensive output, as he tallied 31 carries, his second highest total of the season, en route to putting up 144 yards and three touchdowns. Robinson added two catches for 46 yards.

Delta State opened the scoring with a 28-yard field goal from Vince Sciorrotta at the 8:28 mark of the first quarter to take a 3-0 lead.

Bowie State responded with a 10-play, 87-yard drive that quarterback Amir Hall capped with a two-yard touchdown pass to Lansana Sesay as the Bulldogs grabbed a 7-3 lead.

The Statesmen answered the call by rattling off 28 straight points on their next four drives as DSU took a 31-7 lead with 2:54 to go in the first half of play.

Ruddick's first touchdown of the afternoon gave Delta State the lead back at 10-7 with 2:15 to play in the first quarter. After the defense forced a three-and-out, senior, Kam Myers hauled in one of only four completed passes by DSU in the game for a 15-yard touchdown that gave the Green-and-White a 17-7 lead after one quarter.

The Statesmen continued to keep their foot on the gas pedal to open the second stanza, as a 41-yard touchdown scamper by Ruddick and a 32-yard touchdown rush from Robinson put the Statesmen on top 31-7 with 2:54 left in the half.

The Bulldogs took the ensuing kickoff and covered 59 yards in 11 plays. Amir Hall found Brandon Britton from 13 yards out to cut the lead down to 17 at 31-14 at where it would remain as the first half came to a close.

The third quarter belonged to the homestanding Bulldogs, who put up 21 unanswered third quarter points to storm back and take a 35-31 lead as the two teams headed to the final stanza.

Bowie State got an Amir Hall rushing score from two-yards out at the 9:28 mark of the third quarter to pull within 10 points at 31-21. After the Statesmen fumbled on the ensuing kickoff, Robert Chesson marched on a one-yard touchdown run just 24 seconds later to pull within three points at 31-28.

Just over four minutes later, Amir Hall led a 6-play, 71-yard drive that he punctuated himself on a 14-yard touchdown rush, his second of the game, and the Bulldogs carried the 35-31 lead into the final quarter of action.

Delta State leaned on Robinson in the final stanza, and the senior back responded with a pair of 3-yard touchdown runs as the Statesmen outscored the Bulldogs 14-0 in the fourth to secure the win.

Robinson scored the go-ahead touchdown with 5:58 left in the fourth, and then helped ice the game away as the Statesmen drove 97 yards on just six plays to take a 45-35 lead that proved to be the final score.

Ruddick went 4-for-10 for 61 yards and a score, and Myers finished with his lone catch being the 15-yard touchdown.

For Bowie State, Hall accounted for 66 rushing yards on 19 carries while adding two touchdowns, and was 34-of-60 through the air for 332 yards and two touchdowns.

Gilbert Lunsford was Bowie State's leading receiver, hauling in 10 passes for 80 yards. Britton added six receptions for 60 yards and one touchdown from Hall.

On defense for DSU, senior linebacker Landry Tullo led the way with nine total tackles, including eight of the solo variety. Tullo had one sack and three tackles for loss.

Freshman linebacker Dante Williams was the second leading tackler with eight tackles including four solo tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss. Tramond Lofton, Keith Flanigan and Josh Bradford each added a sack as well.

The Statesmen secondary had eight pass breakups, led by Devontae Wilson's three pass breakups, followed by Johnquavious McBride with two breakups, and Brandon Tillman and Decory McGee with one each.