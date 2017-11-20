Shaw High School quarterback Melvindrick Johnson (2) gets some instructions from assistant coach Damius Robinson. Johnson had a solid game but it wasn’t enough as Shaw lost to Simmons 34-0 in the second round of the 1A State Football Playoffs Friday in Shaw.

SHAW — The Shaw High School Hawks entered the second round of the 1A State Playoffs looking to end the 37-game winning streak of the Simmons High School Blue Devils here Friday night at Herman “Coach” Smith Memorial Field.

The Blue Devils, however, had other things in mind as they blanked the Hawks 34-0 to improve to 13-0 and stretch their winning streak to 38 games. Shaw ended its season at 8-4. Simmons will play Okolona on Friday in the 1A North Half Title game.

The Blue Devils racked up 450 yards offense on 42 plays, while Shaw had 238 yards on 44 plays. Several penalties at key times hurt Shaw. Simmons also made some big plays, which included a fake punt on fourth down that resulted in a 17-yard gain on a pass play for a first down in the first half. All five of Simmons’ touchdowns came on plays that were 24 yards or longer.

“They did a good job of capitalizing on our mistakes,” Shaw High head coach Montrelli Finley said. “We had them backed up on fourth down-and four on like the 20-yard line. They did a fake punt with my defensive back backing up. We just can’t give up plays like that. I can’t take anything away from Simmons. They’re a good ball team. When you make mistakes on a team like that, they’re going to capitalize. We just have to learn from our mistakes and move forward. If we start doing that hopefully we’ll be a much better ball club mentally and stay focused next year.”

In the first half, the first two touchdowns came on passes from junior quarterback Tyderius Gibson to junior wide receiver Demarrius Turner. The first TD strike was 25 yards with 4:27 left in the first quarter. The two-point conversion was good, and Simmons led 8-0. The second touchdown pass came in the second quarter on a 66-yard play with 9:19 on the clock. The 2-point conversion was no good, but Simmons led 14-0.

The passing game opened the running game for the Blue Devils. Senior running back Marquez Pam galloped on a 24-yard touchdown run with 6:47 left in the first half and marched on a 41-yard touchdown run with 3:14 still left in the first half. Turner rushed into the end zone for a 2-point conversion after Pam’s first touchdown to add to the scoring. The Blue Devils ended up taking a 28-0 lead at halftime.

Simmons scored one more touchdown on a 33-yard run form Turner with 6:56 left in the fourth quarter. The 2-point conversion was no good, but Simmons took a 34-0 lead, which would be the final.

Gibson completed 7-of-8 passes for 150 yards with two touchdowns and an interception to lead the Blue Devils’ offense, followed by Pam with 114 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, Turner with five catches for 136 yards yards with two touchdowns and 67 yards rushing on seven carries with a touchdown.

Melvindrick Johnson led Shaw’s offense by completing 12-of-21 passes for 194 yards, followed by Kevin Hoskins with two catches for 75 yards, Kevin Dorsey with four catches for 58 yards, Jamarion Walker with three catches for 43 yards, Dacciarus Clark with 30 rushing yards on seven carries and Joshua Bass with 29 rushing yards on nine carries. Dorsey also had an interception on defense for the Hawks.

Okolona 34, Ray Brooks 22

The Ray Brooks High School Tigers saw their magical season come to an end as they lost to the Okolona Chieftains in the second round of the 1A State Playoffs at Okolona Friday night.

The Tigers concluded their season with an 8-3-1 record, while Okolona improved to 11-2 and will play Simmons for the 1A North Half Title Friday.