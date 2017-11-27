The Delta State University Statesmen concluded their football season Saturday with a disappointing 27-20 loss to the University of West Alabama Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Division II Playoffs in Livingston, Ala.

I know Saturday's result wasn't what Delta State wanted but the turnaround the Statesmen have made this year was more than anybody could've asked for.

In 2016, DSU went 2-8 and had its first losing season since 2012. DSU didn't take last year's disappointing campaign lying down as Delta State head football coach Todd Cooley and his staff worked hard in the offseason. They made some changes in key areas and picked up some quality players.

Some new faces along with some returning veterans enabled DSU to go 9-4 and earn a trip to the playoffs. DSU, preseason picked to finish sixth in the Gulf South Conference, was tied for second in the regular season. DSU went up against a Bowie State team that had a 9-1 record in the first round of the playoffs and won 45-35 on Nov. 18 before losing out to West Alabama.

DSU’s turnaround was the best out of any of the 10 football universities in Mississippi. The improved play of the defense was probably the biggest reason for this year’s success. The Statesmen gave up 22.5 points and 358.2 yards per game this year compared to the 39.3 points and 420.3 yards per game they gave up last year. DSU gave up only 100.5 yards per game on the ground, which put the team first in the GSC and 15th in the nation in run defense.

On offense, senior running back Chris Robinson kept doing what he does best as he finished the year with 1,328 rushing yards with 20 total touchdowns (18 rushing, 2 receiving), giving him back-to-back seasons of 20 or more touchdowns.

I enjoyed covering DSU this year and loved watching the Statesmen make the playoffs. This team battled week in and week out and did it in one of the toughest conferences in Division II. All total, the GSC had four teams make the playoffs. The only other conference in the nation that had as many as four teams in the postseason was the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, which also had four teams in the playoffs.

I know there will be some holes to fill for next year as DSU had over 30 seniors dressing out in 2017. Filling the voids can be a daunting task, but it's one that Cooley had his staff will be ready for. Great job on a great season.

Biggest Turnarounds in

Mississippi College Football

Team 2016 2017 Wins Diff.

Delta State 2-8 9-4 +7

Miss. State 6-7 8-4 +2

Alcorn St. 5-6 7-4 +2

So. Miss 7-6 8-4 +1

Ole Miss 5-7 6-6 +1

MVSU 1-10 2-9 +1

Millsaps 3-7 3-7 0

Jackson St. 3-8 3-8 0

Belhaven 2-8 2-8 0

MC 3-7 1-9 -2

