LIVINGSTON, Ala. – The fifth seeded Delta State University Statesmen had their rally from a 17-point deficit come up just short, as the top seeded University of West Alabama Tigers held on for a 27-20 win, in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs at Tiger Stadium.

DSU finished its year at 9-4, while West Alabama (10-2) will host West Florida in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Senior Chris Robinson rushed for over 100 yards for the fourth consecutive week, gaining 105 on 23 carries with a touchdown. The Bude, Miss., native's five-yard touchdown run was his 44th career score, tying Trevar Deed (2008-2010) for DSU's career mark. Robinson finished with 1,328 yards rushing and 20 total touchdowns this season, marking the second straight season with 20-plus touchdowns.

The Statesmen defense held the Tigers under 30 points for the second time in two meetings. It was also just the third time this season that the Tiger offense was held below 30 points. DSU also held UWA to 406 total yards, 45 below its season average (451.2 ypg.).

The Statesmen scored on their first two possessions to build a 10-0 first quarter lead. Breck Ruddick capped an 11-play, 75-yard opening drive with a four-yard run with 10:27 remaining. Robinson carried the ball six times for 48 yards on the drive.

On the Statesmen’s second possession, Vince Sciorrotta split the uprights from 36-yards out to stake the Statesmen to a 10-0 advantage heading to the second period.

In the second quarter, West Alabama scored 20 straight points to close the quarter with a 20-10 halftime lead.

Harry Satterwhite found Donta Armstrong for a 27-yard touchdown to cut the DSU lead to 10-7 at the 7:32 mark, and Tyler Rogers plunged in for a one-yard touchdown run to give UWA its first lead of the afternoon at 13-10.

The Tigers recovered a Statesmen fumble on the ensuing kickoff and would need just four plays to cash in on the turnover. Lakendrick Thomas scored from four-yards out to take a 20-10 lead at the 2:29 mark of the second quarter.

UWA recovered a muffed punt at the DSU 26 with 46 seconds left in the half, only to see the Statesmen hold strong and force a field goal attempt. Johnquavious McBride intercepted a Zach Gaines' pass following a bad snap to end the scoring threat, and keep UWA's lead at 10 points.

In the third quarter, Satterwhite hooked up with Armstrong for a 15-yard touchdown on the Tigers first possession of the half to extend their lead to 27-10 with 11:05 remaining.

DSU stopped UWA’s 27-point run as Robinson hit the end zone on five-yard touchdown run to cut the UWA lead to 27-17 with 3:45 left in the third quarter. The touchdown was his 37th career rushing touchdown. Robinson’s 37 career rushing touchdowns are just two touchdowns shy of the school record of 39 set by Rico McDonald (1998-2001)

In the fourth quarter, Sciorrotta got the Statesmen to within a touchdown, as he converted a 30-yard effort with 8:41 left in the game to make the score 27-20.

The Statesmen had one last possession with 1:47 remaining but Tevin Madison recovered a DSU fumble at the DSU 36 with 1:37 left. UWA would run out the clock at the DSU 8-yard line.

For DSU, Ruddick completed 17 of-27 passes for 95 yards and rushed 16 times for 71 yards and a touchdown and Kam Myers had a team-high eight catches for 30 yards to lead the Statesmen receivers. Sciorrotta scored eight points to add to his mark as the second place scorer on the GSC's career scoring list with 340 points. The Gainesville, Ga., native connected on two field goals and two extra points to cap his career with 46 field goals and 202 extra points, both school records.

On special teams for DSU, Ladarion Peterson returned three kickoffs for 66 yards to cap his career with 72 returns for a school record 1,786 yards. The Woodville, Miss., native's 934 kick return yards ranks second in a single season at DSU.

For West Alabama, Satterwhite passed for 275 yards, completing 25-of-37 passes with two touchdowns to lead the Tigers. Thomas rushed 17 times for 57 yards and a touchdown and Rogers finished with seven carries for 20 yards and a touchdown to pace the UWA on the ground.

Armstrong, the GSC's top receiver, had six catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns while Bernard McGhee had six grabs for 45 yards to lead all UWA receivers.

On defense for DSU, McBride led the Statesmen with 10 tackles, nine solo, followed by Chandler Ector with eight. Senior Landry Tullo tallied four tackles to finish with 252 career tackles, with 152 solo stops. Tullo wore No. 93 in memory of the late Adrian Dinkins for the second time in 2017.

On defense for UWA Taderion Myhand recorded 12 tackles and forced a fumble, and Javante Davis and Jordan Jones had nine stops each.