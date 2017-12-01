Harmony Bowling FEC in Cleveland will be the location for the Mississippi State Seniors Bowling Tournament, which will take place Saturday and Sunday and again on Dec. 9-10.

Some of the best senior bowlers in the state will be coming to Cleveland, as Harmony Bowling FEC will host the 2017 Mississippi State Seniors Bowling Tournament starting this weekend.

The tournament will span two weekends. The first weekend will be Saturday and Sunday and the second weekend will be Dec. 9-10.

Any where from 250 to 300 men and women ages 50 and up will be competing in the event. There will be singles, doubles and team tournaments with six different age groups. Class E is for bowlers 50-54, Class D is for bowlers 55-59, Class C is for bowlers 60-64, Class B is for bowlers 65-69, Class A is for bowlers 70-74 and Super Senior is for bowlers 75 and up.

Tournament Director James Grimes said the bowling alley met all the specifications to host a tournament of this magnitude.

“You have to have at least 16 lanes, a pro shop and a grill area,” Grimes said. “Eddie (Gong) and Clement (Jee) were really interested in hosting, and we gave them the opportunity. It’s a really nice bowling center.”

Harmony Bowling Manager Kedar Ballard said a tournament like this gives the town a boost.

“This tournament is supposed to be bringing 200 to 300 people to this town that probably hasn’t been to this town before,” Ballard said. “They’re going to get to see the Grammy Museum and Delta State. We’re really excited. We can’t wait. We’re just trying to get everybody plugged in so we can get them ready to bowl.”

Ballard said the local bowlers competing in the event are anxious to compete.

“I get phone calls everyday, asking what times they can bowl and what time they can come in and get ready to practice,” Ballard said. “We’ll have this tournament starting Saturday and it will go on for two weekends. They’ll come in starting Friday practicing.”

This is will be the second state tournament in less than a month that Harmony Bowling has hosted. The Mississippi State Magic Age Senior Women’s Tournament was held in Cleveland on Nov. 4-5. There were over 100 of the top senior women from all over the state in that tournament.