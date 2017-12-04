Tony Harris, of Corinth, bowled a perfect 300 game in the Mississippi State United States Bowling Congress Seniors Bowling Tournament at Harmony Bowling FEC in Cleveland this weekend.

The first weekend of the Mississippi State United States Bowling Congress Seniors State Tournament here at Harmony Bowling FEC turned out to be an exciting one.

The opening weekend, which began Saturday and concluded on Sunday, featured a perfect, 300-game bowled by Tony Harris of Corinth. It was the first 300 game Harris has bowled in a major tournament and third 300-game he’s bowled overall.

In the singles division, Bobby Goss, of Carrollton, ended the weekend in first with an overall score of 754. William W. Rowland, Jr. from Oxford is in second with a 743, followed by James Sanders, from Carrollton in third with a 719, Mark Jennings, of Carrollton, in fourth with a 714 and Harris and Art Hicks of Carrollton in a tie for fifth at 708. Pam Sanders of Carrollton finished the weekend in seventh place (693), followed by Warren Clark, of Greenville, (690), Ken Rivers, of Greenville, (678) and Bonnie Taylor, of Boyle, (677) to round out the top 10.

In the team division, Action Lanes, of New Albany, finished the weekend in first (2,582) with Central Delta (2,566), of Carrollton, Keith’s Keglers (2,562), of Carrollton, Smith’s Scorers (2,492) of Greenville and Lance’s Auto (2,484), of Ruleville rounding out the top five.

In the doubles division, James Sanders and Bobby Goss, of Carrollton, posted a score of 1,414 to finish the first weekend on top, followed by Clement Jee and Howard Millican, of Ruleville, with a 1,377, Dan Gass and Michael Aycock, of Ruleville, with a 1,357, Hicks and Jennings with a 1,352 and Earle E White and Barbara White, of New Albany, with a 1,337 to round out the top five.

The final weekend of the tournament will start Saturday and conclude on Sunday. Bowlers can still enter the tournament. Registration will go through Sunday at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact tournament director James Grimes at (601)-260-5846.