Cleveland Central’s Joshua Hill bowled a 656 scratch series to lead the Wolves to a win over Madison-St. Joe Thursday.

The Cleveland Central Wolves and Lady Wolves had a great day on the lanes as they defeated Madison-St. Joe in bowling action Thursday here at Harmony Bowling FEC.

The Wolves won the boys match 6-0, while the Lady Wolves won the girls match 5-1. The Wolves and Lady Wolves each improved to 4-1.

On the boys side, Joshua Hill had the top series for the Wolves as he bowled a 656 scratch series. His high game was a 247, which was the first game of the series. After he bowled a 166 in his second game, Hill came back with a 243 in the third and final game of his series. Denton Reed had the Wolves’ second best series with a 499.His best game was a 198, which came in the first game of his series.

On the girls side, Samantha Saxon bowled the best series for the Lady Wolves with a 437. Saxon’s best game of the series was a 171, which came in her first game. Zamaria Jones bowled a 412 series, while Sokoria Tate bowled a 399 series to aid the Lady Wolves. Jones’ best score was a 145 and she reached that mark in games one and two, while Tate bowled a 145 in game two.

On Tuesday, both Cleveland Central teams lost to Neshoba Central 6-0 at Depot Lanes in Philadelphia.

On the boys side, Hill bowled the top series for the Wolves with a 526. His best game was a 209.

On the girls side, Jones bowled the top series for the Lady Wolves with a 421. Her best game was a 149.

Both Cleveland Central bowling teams will be back in action on Monday when they host Lafayette. The match will start at 3:30 p.m.