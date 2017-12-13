Delta State’s PJ Davis scored 19 points Tuesday but Bethel won the contest 66-61 at the Walter Sillers Coliseum.

DSU basketball

Bethel men 66, DSU 61

Things just didn’t go right for the Delta State University Statesmen as they lost to the Bethel University Wildcats Tuesday night at the Walter Sillers Coliseum.

DSU fell to 3-7, while Bethel, a team that competes in the Southern States Athletic Conference in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), improved to 9-5.

Bethel outrebounded DSU 41-38. Bethel shot 68.8 percent (11-of-16) from the free throw line while DSU shot just 45 percent (9-of-20) from the charity stripe. DSU also committed 17 turnovers to Bethel’s 16.

“If you look at the things that have to do with competitiveness and effort, those are going to be loose balls, offensive rebounds, points in paint and obviously we were very deficit in all of those areas tonight,” Statesmen head coach Jim Boone said. “I thought Bethel played really hard and they may be the most physical team and we only get to the foul 20 times. When you get to the foul line, you can’t go 9-of-20 in a low possession game like this.”

The Statesmen were also without Ravion Henry who sat out the game with a knee injury.

“It’s just wait and see how long it takes him to recover,” Boone said when talking about how long Henry will be out. “He had it scoped. Our people will do a great job with him and we’ll see how long it takes. He’ll be out three to four weeks minimum.”

PJ Davis scored 19 points and pulled down 10 rebounds with three blocks and two assists to lead DSU, followed by Armon Benford with 11 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals, Cornelius McIntosh with nine points and two steals, Cameron Monix with seven assists, Taylor Dietrich with eight rebounds and Cameron Burkett with five points and six rebounds.

DSU will be back in action on Saturday when the Statesmen hit the road to Auburn University Montgomery in Montgomery, Ala. for a 4 p.m. contest.

Prep Basketball

Bayou Girls 60, Lee 53

The Bayou Academy Lady Colts earned a big win over the Lee Academy Lady Colts Tuesday night in Cleveland.

Bayou improved to 5-4.

Mary Kinsley Jenkins led Bayou with 26 points, followed by Madison Jenkins with 12 points and Madison Kitchings with 10 points.

NSA Girls 37, Desoto 33

The North Sunflower Academy Lady Rebels picked up a hard earned win against Desoto Monday night in Helena, Ark.

NSA improved to 6-4.

Arin McIntyre led the Lady Rebels with 17 points, followed by Jimmie Whatley with 16 points.

NSA will hit the road to play Strider in Charleston on Thursday.

Broad Street Girls 48, Leland 46

The Broad Street High Lady Jaguars defeated the Leland Lady Cubs Friday in Shelby.

Broad Street improved to 6-0.

Jekeja Hemingway scored 18 points to lead the Lady Jaguars, followed by Toneisha Bell with 11 points.

Booneville Boys 45, West Bolivar 44

The West Bolivar High School Eagles fell short in double overtime against Booneville Saturday night in the Doc Vandiver Classic at Baldwyn.

West Bolivar fell to 5-7.

Tristan Shelton scored 11 points to lead the Eagles, followed by OJ Rice and Kirzerrion Lewis with 10 points each.

Jr. High

8th grade

CCMS Girls 23, Grenada 21

The Cleveland Central Middle School Lady Wolves defeated Grenada Monday at the Margaret Wade Gymnasium Monday.

A’myia Williams and Taylor Rash scored six points each to lead the Lady Wolves, followed by Calessia Grisby with four points, Deundria Stovall with three points and Anyia Mitchell and Kyia Williams with two points each.

7th grade

CCMS Girls 7, Grenada 2

The Cleveland Central Middle School Lady Wolves dominated Grenada Monday at the Margaret Wade Gymnasium.

Deundria Stovall scored seven points to lead CCMS, followed by Synia Coleman with two points.