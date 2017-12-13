BMU advances to Title game

The Big Man University Wolves kept their perfect season alive as they defeated the Southern Ms Titans 22-8 in the 10U semifinals of the Mississippi Bowl Championship Football Series Saturday in Magnolia.

BMU improved to 13-0 and will play Ambush in the title game at Hughes Field Saturday in Jackson at 6:30 p.m.

Caleb Perry, Kei Weatherspoon and Jalen Sutton each scored touchdowns for BMU.

USBC Bowling

The United States Bowling Congress Mississippi State Seniors Bowling Tournament concluded this past weekend at Harmony Bowling FEC.

The final weekend started Saturday and concluded on Sunday.

The Missfits from Carrollton won the team division with a score of 2,945, Art Hicks and Anthony Jefferson from Carrollton won the doubles division with a 1,443, Bobby Goss of Carrollton won the singles division with a 754, Warren Clark of Greenville won the super senior division with a 1,363, Maryon Ruffin, of Lisman, Ala. won the Class A division with a 1,335, Goss won the Class B division with a 1,460, James Sanders of Carrollton won the Class C division with a 1,427, Hicks won the Class D division with a 1,472 and Andrew Fiala of Purvis won the Class E division with a 1,443.

Other notables, Bonnie Taylor of Boyle turned in a solid showing as she finished third in the A division with a 1,264, Michael Aycock of Ruleville finished fifth in the D division with a 1,325 and Eddie Gong of Cleveland took sixth in the B division with a 1,290.

Prep Bowling

CCHS Bowling Teams win again

The Cleveland Central Wolves and Lady Wolves continued their winning ways in bowling action as they swept the Lafayette High School Commodores and Lady Commodores Monday at Harmony Bowling FEC.

The Lady Wolves defeated the Lady Commodores 5-1 in the girls match, while the Wolves won the boys match with the Commodores 4-2. The Wolves and Lady Wolves are each 5-1.

On the boys side, Joshua Hill continued his good work as he posted a 445 in two games. He bowled a 243 his first game and a 202 his second game. Denton Reed aided CCHS as he bowled a 300 over two games. His high game of the day was a 164. On the girls side, Samantha Saxon had a great series as she bowled a 480 over three games. Her high game was a 188 in game two and she followed that up with a 154 in game three. Zamaria Jones bowled a 297 over two games with a high game of 159 to aid the Lady Wolves.

CCHS will bowl against Vicksburg and Warren Central at Indian Lanes in Clinton Thursday.