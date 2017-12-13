Shaw High's Jamarion Walker goes up for two of his game-high 27 points in the team's 69-58 win over Coldwater Tuesday. Walker had a big third quarter scoring 18 of his team’s 20 points in that period.

SHAW — The Shaw Hawks and Lady Hawks handled their business here Tuesday when the Coldwater Cougars and Lady Cougars climbed into the Hawks Nest.

The Lady Hawks (1-5) defeated the Lady Cougars 49-21 while the Hawks (2-5) moved past the Cougars 69-58.

Ricky Lunford, head coach of the Lady Hawks, said it was good for the team to get one in the win column finally.

"We needed to get that win to break the ice,” Lunford said. “We are a young team with one senior starter coming back from our last two playoff appearances. We are still learning basketball and how to be involved on the offensive side of the ball.”

Jeslah Mullen led the Lady Hawks with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Tonaria Smith scored 11 points, and Kayla Curry and Earnestina Vaugh had seven points each.

In the boys game, the Hawks got off to a slow start against the Cougars. Shaw fell behind 9-4 in the first quarter and because of their sloppy play head coach Anthony Davis went to the bench and replaced all five starters with reserves.

"We were playing bad, and those guys came in and gave us quality minutes and turned the game around for us," said Davis.

Stanley Jones and Kevin Dorsey gave the Hawks needed energy in the paint while Grosby Thomas, Cornelius Thomas, and Cameron Scott were solid on the perimeter to give the Hawks a 14-13 lead to end the first quarter.

Davis kept the reserves in to start the second quarter, and they continued to battle and keep the Hawks in the game.

At halftime, the Hawks led 28-24.

The third quarter was all about Jamarion Walker who poured in 18 of his game-high 27 points in the period. The team scored 20 points total in the third quarter taking a 48-36 lead.

"Jamarion Walker is a special player. Once he realizes he can really play the game I think he will start doing that every night," said Davis.

Coldwater made a run in the fourth, but they fell behind by too many in the third to get as close as they needed to threaten the Hawks.

In addition to Walker's performance, William Scott Jr. added 12 points and Dorsey scored 10 points.

Both Shaw teams will host West Bolivar on Saturday.