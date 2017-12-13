Bayou’s Larson Ingram recorded seven saves in the nets but it wasn’t enough as Indianola Academy won 2-1 Tuesday in Cleveland.

Indianola Boys 2, Bayou 1

The Bayou Academy Colts lost a tough one to the Indianola Academy Colonels Tuesday afternoon in a Division III, District 1 contest in Cleveland.

Bayou fell to 3-4-2 with a 2-1 mark in the district.

“Talent wise, I feel like we’re a better team, however, we lack the experience that the older kids from IA possess,” Bayou head coach Jacob Hauenstein said. “Indianola took their chances and we didn’t, simple as that.”

Hays Tidmore scored a goal, and John Thomas Aguzzi recorded an assist to account for Bayou’s offense.

Goalkeeper Larson Ingram recorded seven saves for the Colts.

Bayou will be back in action on Thursday when the team hits the road to play Porter’s Chapel at 5 p.m.

CCHS Girls 15, Coahoma Co. 1

The Cleveland Central High School Lady Wolves picked up a much needed win against Coahoma County Tuesday at Mickey Sellers Stadium.

The Lady Wolves improved to 3-5. CCHS led 7-1 at halftime.

“The girls have come together really well,” Cleveland Central Lady Wolves head coach Kaila Williams said. “We were able to rotate a lot of girls in so everybody got playing and that will help us get ready to play Canton next week.”

Anna Pierce Hackney and Primiya Curb led the scoring for CCHS.

CCHS will hit the road Tuesday to play Canton in a Region 3-5A game at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys game at 7:30 p.m.