John F. Kennedy’s Katelyn Coleman had a solid game for the Lady Hornets Friday as they defeated the Broad Street Lady Jaguars 42-36 Friday in Mound Bayou.

MOUND BAYOU — The John F. Kennedy Lady Hornets did something that through the first couple of months no other team could do; they beat the Broad Street Lady Jaguars on the hardwood here Friday night.

The Lady Hornets played a superb game picking up a 42-36 win over the Lady Jaguars in Region 3-1A action. The Lady Hornets improved to 4-7, 2-1 in region play. Broad Street fell to 7-1, 0-1 in region play.

Leading the way in the upset was Katelyn Coleman who scored a team-high 12 points.

"Tonight's game was important; not only was it a rival game, but we were back in district play after a tough district loss to Simmons," Lady Hornets head coach Nekiesha Fipps said. "We knew we were up against a team with a lot of experienced players, particularly their guards so we focused on hustling and playing good transition defense."

Although Broad Street is strong at the guard position, they are limited in the frontcourt with size and that lack of size hurt Broad Street in dealing with JFK's Cierra Branch.

Branch turned in her best performance of the season, logging a double-double with 10 points and an impressive 20 rebounds.

"We wanted to control the tempo of the game and more importantly take care of the ball. Cierra stepped up big tonight in the absence of Tan Lloyd who was sick with the flu," Fipps said.

Jakalia Ingram scored eight points and Tanielle Woods added seven points and nine rebounds in the win for the Lady Hornets.

"Securing the win against an undefeated team will be a big boost for our confidence. We are very proud of their courage and their ability to execute our game plan and close out the contest," Fipps added.

Broad Street struggled tremendously from the floor. A team that had relied on the three-point shot made only one on the night. Overall, Broad Street was 15-of-36 from the floor. They were 1-of-12 from the three-point line.

Jekeja Hemmingway led Broad Street with a game-high 24 points. The next highest scorer was Tonniesha Bell with six points, nine rebounds and seven blocks.

In boys action, the Hornets blasted the Jaguars 62-35 in a contest that started tight in the opening quarter.

The game was 6-5 midway through the first quarter, and then JFK's Cedric Garner caught fire and knocked down three three-point baskets to extend the Hornets' lead.

JFK went into the second quarter up 16-6 and led 31-10 at halftime.

Garner finished the night with 25 points, making six three-point shots. Kenyian Kimble had 15 points and Shammodd Strickland added 11 points in the win.

Karltavious Burrage led Broad Street with nine points and Ventura Junearick, Jr. added eight points in the loss.

Both JFK teams will travel to Ruleville tonight with the girls game set to start first at 6 p.m. Both Broad Street teams will be back in action at the Bolivar County Tournament in Shaw. The Lady Jaguars are a No. 1 seed and will play the winner of the JFK-Shaw game on Thursday in the semifinals at 7 p.m. The Jaguars are seeded sixth and will play third seeded West Bolivar on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.