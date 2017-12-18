Delta State’s Cody Lavoie looks up with excitement at the scoreboard while cheering a teammate on in a relay event Saturday. Lavoie is one of the swimmers that has the Statesmen in first place in the DSU Christmas Invitational Swim Meet after two days.

The Delta State Statesmen and Lady Statesmen have turned in some good performances in the first two days of the Delta State University Christmas Invitational Swim Meet here this weekend at the Delta State Aquatic Center.

The Statesmen are on top in the men's division with 846 points, which puts them 52 points ahead of Lindenwood University (794). The Lady Statesmen are second in the women's division with a score of 827, which puts them 100 points behind first place Lindenwood University (927).

“Our first two days have been very good for both the men and women,” DSU head swimming coach Dan’l Murray said. “The diving for both men and women has performed great. We’ve had numerous relays qualify for nationals. We’re looking very good and the team is competing with a lot of confidence. There’s two relays left for both the men and the women and we’re looking for more qualifying times.”

On Saturday, the Statesmen and Lady Statesmen were on top of their game. In the men’s meet for DSU, Nathan Sawicki picked up the victory in the 1,000-yard freestyle with a time of 9:10.38 smashing the previous school record of 9:16.21, which he posted on Dec. 13, 2015.

The relay team of Giulio Brugnoni, Cody Lavoie, Adam Charlton and Mattia Schirru won the 200-yard medley relay (1:27.99) and the relay team of Gabriel Miranda, Michael Maly, Lavoie and Schirru won the 800-yard freestyle relay (6:35.92). The 1:27.99 tied the school record in the 200-yard medley set on Mar. 9, 2016. The 6:35.92 is the second best time in the 800-yard freestyle relay in school history.

On the women’s side for DSU, the relay team of Caroline Jouisse, Celina Batsel, Nadia Tudo Cubells and Lucia Martelli finished second in the 800-yard freestyle relay (7:27.71), and the relay team of Martelli, Batsel, Hannah Retherford and Tudo Cubells finished second in the 200-yard medley relay (1:43.94).

Hailey Leonard finished second in the 3-meter dive with a 463.05, followed by teammate Sara Andrews in third with a 404.77. DSU had four divers in the event that picked up 106 of its points. Leonard’s 463.05 set a new school record for 11 dives, while her 283.20 set a new school record for six dives.

In Sunday's action, the Statesmen earned some more key victories. Lavoie won the 200-yard individual medley (1:48.30), Schirru won the 50-yard freestyle (20.10) and Eli McBride won the 1-meter dive (520.20). McBride set a school record and a pool record with his score of 520.20 for 11 dives. He also set the new school record for six dives with a 334.70.

The relay team of Giulio Brugnoni, Alexander Zolotukhin, Lavoie and Schirru won the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:20.43).

The Lady Statesmen had another solid performance in the relay events, as Tudo Cubelles, Allison Brownlee, Martelli and Batsel finished second in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:35.51).

The meet will continue today and will conclude on Tuesday. Today's finals will start at 5 p.m., while Tuesday's finals will begin at 4 p.m.